Saving Mr Banks ★★★★★

8.30-10.30pm BBC2 Premiere

Two stories in one here. First, the saga of the 20-year struggle of Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) to fulfil a promise to his daughters to make a film of Mary Poppins. And second, the determination of author PL Travers (Emma Thompson) to ensure that Mr Banks, head of the family to which Poppins pops in, is properly and respectfully portrayed in the movie. Because Banks was inspired by her late, beloved and alcoholic father (Colin Farrell). With reluctance she goes to Hollywood at Disney’s invitation to discuss the production. The story centres on the relationship between these two oddly matched characters – lovable old Uncle Walt (which I’m not sure he was) and the acerbic Travers, who is totally underwhelmed by LaLa Land. Fine performances by both stars.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

