To celebrate the return of Sherlock to our screens this January, Radio Times have teamed up with Penguin to offer readers three FREE* Arthur Conan Doyle books worth £5.99 each. These collections of original stories are part of the Penguin English Library collection. The title story of the first book, The Adventure of the Six Napoleons and Other Cases, inspired the episode of Sherlock on BBC1 on New Year's Day.

TWO WAYS TO CLAIM YOUR BOOKS

1 COLLECT FREE IN STORE

Fill in your details on the coupon from issue 1 of Radio Times, take it in to a Martin's, McColl's or RS McColl store and exchange it for your copy of The Adventure of the Six Napoleons and Other Cases (book 1). You will find one coupon for each of the other two books in the next two issues of Radio Times (issues 2 and 3).

Click here or on the logos above to find your nearest store.

2 REDEEM VIA POST

Complete the coupon and send a cheque or postal order, made payable to Radio Times, to cover postage and packaging* to: RT Sherlock Holmes Offer, PO Box 511, Gateshead NE9 9DF

To claim all three books, send £3 (p&p) and collect the tokens from all three issues of Radio Times, and we'll send you all three books together.

To claim one book only, send £2 (p&p) and the relevant coupon from issue 1, 2 or 3 of Radio Times.

Offer ends in store 21 January 2017.

Postal closing date 31 January 2017.

BOOK 1 The Adventure of the Six Napoleons and Other Cases (coupon in issue 1 of Radio Times, on sale now)

BOOK 2 The Adventure of the Engineer's Thumb and Other Cases (coupon in issue 2, on sale 3 Jan 2017)

BOOK 3 The Five Orange Pips and Other Cases (coupon in issue 3, on sale 10 Jan 2017)

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The books are subject to availability and only available while stocks last. To collect your books in store redeem your coupon in a Martin's/McColl's/RS McColl store by 21 January 2017. If you wish to redeem via post, your token(s) must be received by 31 January 2017. Only one free book per token. Photocopied coupons and tokens not accepted. Only redeemable against the free promotional Sherlock Holmes books as described in RT. Postal applications arriving without a competed coupon, token(s), cheque or postal order for the correct amount to cover p&p will not be processed. Proof of posting is not proof of receipt. No cash alternative. Allow 28 days from the closing date of the offer for delivery. Please note that whilst there are no Martin's, McColl's or RS McColl stores in Northern Ireland customers can still redeem by postal option.

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd.