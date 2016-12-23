Quick, switch off the hundred and fifteenth repeat of the Top Gear Africa special on Dave. Because for a limited time only, anybody can watch The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson for free.

Well, anyone who's able to log on to Amazon, that is. The first episode of The Grand Tour with Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is available for all UK customers until midnight on Boxing Day. No subscription required.

To watch more episodes, viewers will have to sign up to Amazon's premium service Amazon Prime. Then again, Christmas with Clarkson is surely something best done in small doses.

The Grand Tour, just in case you weren't sure, is Amazon's mega budget answer to Top Gear, following Clarkson's ejection from the BBC motoring show in 2015.

Existing Amazon Prime customers are already on to their sixth episode, a Christmas-themed instalment coming from the suitably snowy climes of Lapland in the far north of Finland.

Also available for everyone are the first episodes of Amazon's Original shows, including The Man In The High Castle, Transparent and Mozart In The Jungle.