Emmerdale's Pierce is to begin 2017 by proposing to girlfriend Rhona - but viewers can expect events to take a troubling turn when the romantic gesture fails to go to plan.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 4 January will see Pierce drop to one knee and make a long speech before eventually proposing. But a panicked Rhona - unsure of how to react - bursts out laughing, all of which leaves Pierce feeling humiliated.

Rhona goes on to explain that she thinks it's too soon for them to get engaged, while Pierce is forced to pretend that he's completely fine with her decision. But later, there’s an awkward moment when Paddy puts his foot in it and congratulates them, only for Pierce to then inform him that she said no.

Fans of the ITV soap can then expect to be left disconcerted when, after returning home, Rhona tells Pierce that she’s really not in the mood for sex. But it seems that Pierce won't be taking no for an answer this time around...

The following day, Rhona can’t escape a conversation with Tracy and Brenda about their sex lives. And it seems that their words will make her think long and hard about her own relationship, especially in light of what happened the previous evening.

So does Pierce harbour resentment about being rejected by Rhona? And will be seeing more of the controlling side to Pierce's personality as he tries to influence Rhona's actions?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Emmerdale below.

