Theirs has never been a conventional courtship, but Cain and Moira certainly took things to a whole new level of passion-fuelled craziness in tonight's Emmerdale.

Scenes just broadcast on the ITV soap saw Moira tell her ex-husband that she needed him...now! But the shock moment of lust came following a heated exchange between the on-off pair.

This evening's episode saw Moira begin to trash the farm only for Cain to swoop in and calm her down. But a frank conversation then saw Moira confess to sleeping with Pete earlier in the week, which considering that they are basically auntie and nephew is all a bit icky.

Needless to say, Cain flew off the handle, raising his fist to Moira, punching a door and almost branding his ex-wife a slag. She too got in on the act by slapping him twice around the chops.

But despite the queasy acts of violence, Cain and Moira proved unable to resist each other, ending up lip-locked by the episode's end.

As for what happens next (not immediately next, we think you can probably use your imagination there), fans will see a further thawing between Cain and Moira in the Christmas Day episode of Emmerdale.

But when Cain wonders if there’s hope left for them, how will Moira react?

