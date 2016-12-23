Emmerdale's Megan Macey will be involved in a car accident in early 2017 after life's stresses get the better of her.

Upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see Megan's relationship with charmer Frank start to flourish, but daughter Eliza's health remains a cause her concern, especially when the day of her physiotherapy appointment arrives.

While driving to the physio meeting, a preoccupied and tense Megan ends up crashing into the back of the car in front. It’s a minor accident but Jai can see that she’s distracted by something and asks Megan what's wrong.

Will Megan confess to how she's feeling? And how will Jai react to what she has to say?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Emmerdale below.

