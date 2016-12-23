Kerry Wyatt's 2017 is to get off to a dramatic - and possibly fatal - start when she collapses while out on a walk with grandson Kyle in an upcoming episode of Emmerdale.

Kerry - who hasn't been taking her diabetes as seriously as she should following her split from Dan - will start to feel queasy while walking on the village footbridge

Realising that she's about to pass out, Kerry shouts to Kyle to get away from the water before collapsing to the floor.

Thankfully, Kyle finds his way back to the café where he tells Cain and Zak what has happened. They assume that it must be self inflicted and that Kerry has fallen over while drunk.

Ex-parnter Dan, however, is concerned and goes out to look for Kerry, who is now shivering out in the freezing cold and on the brink of hypothermia.

After finding her lying in a heap on the footbridge, Dan puts his paramedic skills into action when he rushes to give Kerry some glucose. But will she come around and be grateful to him for saving her? And could this experience bring the two of them back together?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Emmerdale below.

