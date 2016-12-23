Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) has been causing trouble for her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) in the run-up to her wedding and things don’t look set to change on the wedding day itself, which will air on New Year’s Day in a special hour long episode of EastEnders.

As viewers already know, Roxy has been in self-destruct mode in recent weeks and has even turned to drugs to cope. She’s lost her job and, now that she’s asked Ronnie to adopt Amy when they move away to Ongar, it looks like she might lose all her nearest and dearest in one fell swoop.

Ronnie has encouraged her sister to build bridges with her fiancé Jack, but it remains to be seen if that’s possible.

On Sunday 1 January 2017, Ronnie and Jack are excited about their impending nuptials and can’t wait for their dream wedding. Roxy, however, continues to cause problems for the couple. And her actions look set to leave Ronnie in a difficult position.

The sisters will be seen departing for the wedding together in a classic car, while the guests board a Routemaster bus, which parks up in the Square ready to transport them to the venue.

A nervous Jack starts to feel more relaxed as he makes his way to the nuptials with pal Mick Carter.

Later, the sisters pull up at the hotel and Ronnie looks fit to burst with joy.

Meanwhile, Jack waits with Mick for his bride to arrive.

It seems as though everyone will make it safely to the wedding venue (that's one potential crisis averted) but will the rest of the day go smoothly? Or will Ronnie and Jack's dream wedding become a nightmare?

We know that Ronnie and Roxy are both departing EastEnders for good over New Year, but how does their exit storyline intertwine with the wedding? One thing is certain: the following day, one Walford family will receive some news which will change the Square forever and leave everyone reeling...

The wedding episode airs on Sunday 1 January at 7pm and is not to be missed!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

