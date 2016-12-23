Tonight's EastEnders saw a newcomer move into the flats where Lee Carter currently lives with wife Whitney. This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Craig Washington greet Lee and ask if he'd taken delivery of a VR headset.

Now, as viewers know, Lee was handed the parcel earlier in the week - and the headset now lies beneath his own Christmas tree. But he denied all knowledge of the gift to Craig...

With Craig having announced that he's just moved into Flat 5c with his girlfriend, fans could be forgiven for thinking that this was the debut of a brand-new regular character. But don't get too excited - EastEnders has informed RadioTimes.com that this is a one-episode only appearance.

As to where you might have seen him before, actor David Ajao appeared alongside former EastEnders star Michelle Ryan in 2012 horror movie Cockney v Zombies and also had a role in BBC Three comedy pilot Sunny D, where he played Stefan.

Ajao's stage credits include 2015 roles as Neoptolemus in Hecuba and Montano in Othello, both for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

