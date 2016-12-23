As the residents of Walford usher in a New Year and a fresh start, everything will change for the Mitchell sisters. Upcoming episodes of EastEnders will put an end to months of speculation about their departure when Ronnie (Samantha Womack) and Roxy (Rita Simons) finally leave Albert Square for good.

Show bosses remain tight-lipped about the finer details of why and how the pair will say goodbye to the Square. Multiple endings were filmed in a bid to keep their final scenes under wraps and a spokesperson said: “Even the cast do not know exactly which ending will be broadcast."

One thing viewers can be certain of is a dramatic exit storyline befitting of the iconic duo, played by Womack and Simons since 2007. Despite some claims that it wasn’t their choice to leave the soap, Rita Simons explained to the Herts and Essex Observer: "It was mutual, for a start, so you know, I wanted to go. A new boss came in, he wanted us to go, which we were all happy with. I had to get out of there, it was weird. I knew I had to get out of there because as an actor I needed to spread my wings."

She continued: "When [the new boss] came to me with the idea I was ready to take it. I thought ‘this is the kick up the bum I need to go’. So I have to just take a leap of faith and, yes, it's a big thing for a soap actor, but I have faith. I'll be best mates with [my cast mates] ‘til the end. They're my family, so it's really hard to break away when you are so attached to your cast members, but I knew I had to go.”

Simons is currently playing the wicked stepmother in the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves pantomime in St Albans. It was recently announced that she will play Paulette in the stage show Legally Blonde next year, which tours the country from late 2017 to April 2018.

Simons told the Sun that she and Womack supported each other through filming on their last days as the Mitchell sisters. She explained: “She’d have a day where she couldn’t stop crying and I would be really cold and strong and I would look after her. Then the next day it would be me who’d be set off... and she would be strong. We’ve taken it in turns to be upset because one of us needs to be strong for the other. It was emotionally tiring.”

Samantha Womack is also currently in panto, starring as Queen Rat in Dick Whittington, and will take on the role of Morticia in the musical adaptation of The Addams Family in 2017. Speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, she described filming her final scenes in EastEnders as “traumatic” and later said “It is upsetting to leave but that is the nature of the business.”

Back in Walford, viewers have seen Roxy descending into a spiral of drugs and despair of late as she has felt increasingly isolated from her loved ones. And she will continue to cause trouble for her sister and Jack on their wedding day.

Ronnie and Roxy’s final week kicks off with an hour-long wedding special to be broadcast on New Year’s Day at 7pm. As is tradition for EastEnders weddings, expect things to run less than smoothly.

Will they leave in the back of a cab? Will they live or die? By Monday the Square is changed forever by some shocking news which leaves everyone reeling, and one resident will be forced to do the unthinkable. Prepare for unforgettable scenes which will go down in EastEnders history.

