Viewers are well aware that Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell are set to make their dramatic exit from EastEnders over the New Year, but before that there’s a wedding to attend!

Ronnie and Jack’s big day will take place in a special hour-long episode to be broadcast on New Year’s Day. But will everything run smoothly? We have a feeling it may not...

Nonetheless, we do know that the sisters set off for the wedding together. Pictures show Roxy driving Ronnie around in a flashy classic car with typical Mitchell sister panache.

Their flamboyant mode of transport is a surprise arranged by cousin Phil, and the pair seem delighted with it.

Ronnie beams from ear and the residents of Walford watch on as they speed off.

We can also see them arriving together at the lavish hotel.

They might have made it safely to the wedding venue, but what will happen next? Will the wedding itself run smoothly or are there more surprises in store?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.