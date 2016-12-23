Denise Fox was more than a little surprised when she realised that an ill-advised night with Phil Mitchell had left her pregnant at the age of 47. She has since decided to give the baby up for adoption and in upcoming episodes of EastEnders, she will explain to Patrick why she doesn’t even want to meet her child.

In scenes to be broadcast on Thursday 5 January, Denise goes to her appointment with the social worker alongside Patrick. He has been supportive of her decision to put her child up for adoption but when she announces that she doesn't want to lay eyes on her baby, he is left stunned.

Denise has been focusing on her GCSE English Literature course recently, which has given her a new lease of life and showed her what she is capable of achieving. Viewers will see Patrick left shocked by Denise's latest decision, but will he be more understanding once Denise explains her reasons?

And will Denise change her mind or remain resolute after the baby is born?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.