Eva and Toyah will clash in spectacular fashion in upcoming episodes of Coronation Street, when their desire to each take the credit for Leanne’s baby shower leads to friction!

Amy initially suggests that Steve and Liz should throw a baby shower for Michelle. But Eva then decides she’d like to do the same for Leanne and, after running the idea past Simon, starts to make plans.

Later on, viewers will see Liz feeling put out when she hears that Toyah is planning to hold her get-together for Leanne on the same day as Michelle’s shower. Eva overhears this and is irritated that Toyah is taking all of the credit for her idea!

But Corrie fans can expect the animosity to increase when Toyah later learns that she was supposed to be doing a trial shift at the Rovers, but that Eva failed to pass on the message.

Leanne is then left fuming with both Toyah and Eva when tempers flare and the pair start to furiously argue. Can Toyah and Eva make it up? Or is this a sign of things to come?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.