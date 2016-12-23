Coronation Street's Simon Barlow is to discover all about dad Peter's mystery woman - and ends up revealing the truth to Eva.

After capturing incriminating footage of Peter on a drone he's received as a Christmas gift, Simon soon grows tired of keeping his father's secrets and blabs.

In the New Year’s Day episode of Corrie, Peter will be seen admitting to Simon that he’s in a relationship, but that he doesn’t want to announce it to the world yet. He says he’s waiting for the right time to break the news to everyone - but Simon is tiring of the lies.

Later, the Barlows gather at number one to celebrate Daniel’s birthday with a family meal. As the festivities get going, Peter receives a text message, and, making a few weak excuses, leaves the party. He goes to meet up with his other half in the flower shop and they kiss passionately. But Simon is not impressed.

Simon is once again put in a position where he has to cover later in the week, when Peter slips off to enjoy a quick romp with his mystery woman. Picking up on Simon's uneasiness, Eva asks him privately what's wrong. Simon then admits that he’s been lying to cover for Peter and then discloses who he's been seeing. But how will Eva react to this bombshell?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year Coronation Street below.

