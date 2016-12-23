Unscrupulous Pat Phelan will sink to new depths in early 2017 when he threatens the life of Steph Britton. Upcoming episodes of Coronation Street will see villainous Phelan turn the screw on Andy by making menacing digs about Steph's welfare - but will his ploy work?

January's episodes of the ITV soap find Phelan instructing Andy that his next job is to take delivery of Kevin's new tow truck and steal it. But when it looks as though Andy might not do as he's told, Phelan ups the ante in typically frightening fashion.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 January see Phelan calling in at the Bistro and - having shown Andy one of Steph's bracelets - explains that he has keys to thebuilder’s yard flat and that unless he plays ball, anything could happen to Steph. So will Andy succumb to Phelan’s demands?

Reports have already emerged that actress Tisha Merry has quit Corrie after two years playing the role of Steph - but will the character end up coming to a fatal end?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.