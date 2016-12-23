Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) looks set to be rescued by her arch nemesis Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) after suffering a shock fall over new year on Coronation Street.

As has previously been reported, Anna will take a tumble down the stairs that leaves her unconscious at the bottom of the stairs. With Kevin out on a breakdown, a frightened Jack opens the front door and lets herself out of the house, just as the clocks are striking midnight...

The New Year's Day episode of Corrie will see Phelan find Jack wandering the street alone and the young lad is soon explaining that Anna has had an accident.

Phelan breaks down the door at number 13 and goes to Anna's aid. But as Anna regains consciousness, she's horrified to find her persecutor looming over her.

And fans of the ITV soap can expect tensions to increase further when Kevin arrives home to find Phelan in his living room. Just what will his reaction be?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.