Mary Taylor's life looks set to change dramatically following the arrival of her long-lost son Jude on Christmas Day. Upcoming Coronation Street scenes will see Mary decide to move to South Africa with Jude and his wife - but will she be able to go through with her plan?

In the New Year’s Day episode of Corrie, Mary and Norris will be seen watching the fireworks from the back yard of the Rovers. She makes him promise to come and visit her in her new home. But, unable to express his emotions or cope with saying goodbye for the final time, he gives her a quick hug before heading home.

Later on, as Mary and Jude get into their taxi, her friends gather around her on the cobbles and sing We’ll Meet Again. Mary is overwhelmed by the kind sentiment - but will the gesture be enough to make her reconsider her relocation? Or is the last we'll see of Mary?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

