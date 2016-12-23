We knew it was coming, but that doesn't make this any easier. The X Factor's wannabe rapper Honey G has released a music video just in time for Christmas.

Here are some choice lines:

"Number one rap innovator, tell them haters see you later"

"I'm big in the game, so big in the game, and now I've got the whole world saying my name"

"H to the O to the N to the E to the Y to the G it's Honey G"

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. A spoonful of honey, a whole lot of G"

With lyrics like that, the Brit awards will surely come pouring down. Who knows, maybe even a Pulitzer?

The video features Honey G and her crew in pink hoodies with the performer's signature look of oversize sunglasses and baseball caps.

Annoyingly, it's VERY CATCHY. Watch at your peril.