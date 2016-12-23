The creator of Star Wars' original opening crawl said it was a "huge mistake" not to include it in Rogue One. Well, good news for Dan Perri: a fan has fixed that particular 'mistake' with this fantastic effort.

The film was the first in the Star Wars franchise not to include the iconic opening titles, mainly because, as the filmmakers pointed out, the whole story kinda comes from the opening crawl of the original 1977 Star Wars.

But if you're not satisfied with that explanation, you'll want to watch this.

What do you think? Here, for reference, is the passage in full.

The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear.

Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces.

Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire's most powerful weapon yet…

'Dastardly Director Krennic' just trips off the tongue, doesn't it?

Of course, pretty much anyone can create their own Star Wars opening crawl if they want to. We sense this is only the beginning...