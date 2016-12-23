As if that brilliant video message wasn't enough, Peter Capaldi's got a track record of helping young fans come to terms with the changing of the Tardis guard. While filming Doctor Who in May 2014 he was approached by a little girl dressed as a dalek and her mum. Her autism was making it difficult for her to accept him as The Doctor so he whipped out his phone and showed her a snap of himself with Jenna Coleman and Matt Smith. “They think it’s OK for me to be the Doctor,” he said, "So I hope you think it would be okay for me to be the Doctor too…". Brilliant.