11 of the best TV Christmas specials ever made From Father Ted to The Simpsons and Only Fools and Horses, here's the Christmas episodes that never get old By Sarah Doran Friday 23 December 2016 at 9:03AM Blackadder What do you get when you put Rowan Atkinson, Robbie Coltraine, Miriam Margoyles and Jim Broadbent together – and have Hugh Laurie narrate the whole thing? A wonderful, timeless parody of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that never, ever, EVER gets old.