Christmas is coming, and while there are many great movies coming up on TV this year, sometimes you just can't wait for the perfect Christmas film.

That means now's the time to check out what Christmas films are available on Netflix UK this year, from Home Alone to Bill Murray's Netflix original A Very Murray Christmas.

Click through to find our top picks.

Ever questioned the logistics behind Santa's epic present-delivering on Christmas Eve? You're not alone. Thankfully, the mystery is solved in fun Aardman animation Arthur Christmas. It's actually a military-style operation managed from a high-tech control centre. That is, until there's a glitch in the system...