Acclaimed genealogy documentary Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC1 on Thursday 24th November by exploring the ancestry of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who has a right royal background that no-one (least of all him) was expecting.

But which other celebrities will be climbing back through their family trees this year, and what will they find? Have a look below to find out.

Amanda Holden

“My grandmother had always said we were French — I would love it to be true,” says actor and presenter Holden as she sets out to trace her ancestry. But while she discovers a Napoleonic soldier who falls in love in a small village across the pond, she also learns of her grandfather’s heartbreaking experiences during the Second World War.