When is Let it Shine on TV?

Let it Shine will be launching on BBC One on Saturday 7th January at 7pm. Yep, that’s the same night as The Voice UK launches on ITV… (in fact, they overlap by 25 minutes)

What is Let it Shine?

It’s the BBC’s “brand new Saturday night entertainment show” and the brainchild of Take That’s Gary Barlow. Over eight weeks, Gary and the judges will try and find five boys who will create a band to star in a theatre production.

Who are the judges on Let it Shine?

Alongside Gary Barlow, the permanent judges will be Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue. For the first stage of the competition, Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley will be a judge on the panel. However, this will then change for stages two and three.

Although Gary, Martin and Dannii will remain, Amber will be replaced by Lulu for stage two. Lulu said: “I have always loved working and sharing in the success story that is Take That. So the chance to bring my experience and knowledge of west end musicals, to help cast for a new show, feels a privilege and I am thrilled to do it."

The judges for the third, live stage of the competition have yet to be confirmed.

Who’s presenting Let it Shine?

Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc are the presenters of Let it Shine.

Norton said: “The combination of the BBC, everyone's favourite band and Saturday nights made this an offer I simply couldn't refuse. If I wasn't a part of Let It Shine, I know I would be watching it at home - this way I just get the best seat in the house."

Giedroyc added: “This show brings together so many of the things I love – singing, dancing, Gary Barlow and Graham Norton. What’s not to love? I can’t wait to meet the singers and see the performances, which I know will be utterly spectacular. If you know someone who’s got the moves, whether they already sing in the shower or on the stage, we want to see them.”

What do the winners of Let it Shine get?

The five winning boys will get to tour the UK in a theatre production called The Band – a musical stage show featuring the music of Take That.

Something very special is coming to Saturday nights in January! 🌟 #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/7KDWVPg3yK — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 17, 2016

What are the stages of Let it Shine?

Stage one is more of a straightforward audition, but it’s stage two where things really get interesting. As well as Lulu popping up, the BBC have announced that Busted, Beverley Knight, Melanie C, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs will perform with the hopefuls in stage two.

The contestants will be put into five ‘bands’ of eight boys before collaborating with the five guest artists.The judges will then whittle down each band from eight members to five who will then go through to the live final.