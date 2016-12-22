The nuns of Nonnatus House will be getting a bit of winter sun as they escape chilly East London for the warmer climes of South Africa in the Call the Midwife 2016 Christmas special.

The festive special of the popular BBC1 show will see the nuns trying to help a tiny struggling mission hospital on the Eastern Cape. But can they save the hospital from closing down – and perform a Christmas miracle a long way from home?

Here's what you need to know.

What time is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on TV?

The 2016 Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC1.

It will be followed shortly afterwards by series six, consisting of eight hour-long episodes in January and February 2017.

Who will star in the Christmas special of Call the Midwife?

Sinead Cusack joins the Christmas Special cast playing Dr Myra Fitzsimmons.

Others set to return include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Victoria Yeates (Sister Winifred), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jack Ashton (Tom), Helen George (Trixie), Charlotte Ritchie (Barbara) and Cliff Parisi (Fred).

Is Miranda Hart returning for the Christmas special as Chummy?

Alas, no. She was originally meant to be in the Christmas special and returning to the show for series six, but the actress and comedian was forced to pull out due to work commitments.

News: it's with a heavy heart that having shared Chummy's return to CTM, I've not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work. xx — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 18, 2016

The BBC commented: "We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brilliantly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”

