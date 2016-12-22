You’ve seen serial killer dramas before, but perhaps not like ITV’s In Plain Sight. The three-part miniseries penned by Nick Stevens follows the true story of Lanarkshire detective William Muncie as he hunts down psychopath Peter Manuel, a serial killer who openly taunted the police.

Over the course of two years, Manuel killed at least eight people, narrowly avoiding arrest while sending birthday and Christmas cards to Muncie. This psychological game of cat and mouse meant Manuel was, you might say, in plain sight.

Make sure you check out the real (and downright gruesome) story of Peter Manuel after looking at the cast and character info below…

Douglas Henshall – William Muncie

Detective William Muncie is the moustached detective who’s trying to bring Manuel to justice. Muncie first arrested Manuel in 1946 for housebreaking and also successfully convicted him for a string of sexual assaults.

During his police career William Muncie had remarkable record of 54 murder cases and 54 convictions.

Speaking about Muncie, Henshall said: “He was always cracking jokes. Despite all of the terrible things he must have seen during the day, he didn’t bring his work home with him. I’ve tried to bring a sense of that to the family scenes. There isn’t that much of an overspill from his work. I wanted to try and make him an identifiable human being. A decent, good man.”

Who is Douglas Henshall?

Remember the Torchwood-esque Primeval on ITV? Hensall was the ever-sombre Professor Nick Cutter. You might also recognise him as Jimmy Perez in crime drama Shetland.

Martin Compston – Peter Manuel

Peter Manuel: The Beast of Birkenshaw and Scotland’s most infamous serial killer. This man took at least eight lives around Lanarkshire.

Speaking about Manuel, Compston said: “Pure evil. He really was. That’s the only way you can sum him up. There was nothing good about him. They call him the devil incarnate in Scotland. They did believe he had the devil in him.

“You always have to remember his victims were real people. This really happened. He really did these things. Manuel was an evil, evil man."

Who is Martin Compston?

You’ll most likely know him as Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the BBC’s crime drama Line of Duty. However, you might recognise him as Liam in Ken Loach's Sweet Sixteen and Ewan Brodie in Monarch of the Glen.