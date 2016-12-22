Bafta-winning writer and director Stephen Poliakoff (Dancing on the Edge, Glorious 39, Gideon's Daughter) is back on the BBC with post-war Nazi-hunting drama Close to the enemy.

This seven-part spy thriller explores the German scientists and industrialists Britain seized after the Second World War – regardless of their past.

Here’s your guide to all the cast and characters.

Jim Sturgess - Callum Ferguson

He’s the British intelligence officer who is at the centre of the story. He is given the task of looking after a very important German scientist and overcoming his implacable hostility towards working with the British.

On the surface Callum is an able and decisive officer but underneath he is more fragile. He has experienced some of the worst fighting after the D-Day landings in Normandy and the war has scarred him. Nevertheless he is very committed to his task because he is fuelled by a sense of anger over how unprepared the British were when the war broke out.

He is convinced we must never be caught out like that again. This was a feeling shared by many people, a rage at how so much destruction had been allowed to happen.

But there is also a more sensitive side to Callum; he is an amateur musician and dreams of becoming a movie composer. As the story progresses, the Connington Hotel becomes an irresistible place for him, full of possibilities both for romance and for him to realise his ambitions, while also completing his secret mission.

Where do I recognise him from?

He played opposite Anne Hathaway in One Day, and also starred in the lead role in 21, as well as featuring in Crossing Over with Harrison Ford.

Freddie Highmore – Victor Ferguson

Callum’s brother, a highly strung and very volatile young man. Like Callum he has experienced some intense combat during the war and now, as with so many returning servicemen, he is trying to cope with these memories and to start a new life.

In 1946 the medical profession’s approach to post-traumatic stress disorder was much more primitive than it is now, and many servicemen had to deal with it on their own. Victor has a very idiosyncratic method of getting through the day, which can prove alarming even to those closest to him.

The brothers are alone in the world as both their parents are dead, and Callum feels protective towards Victor. But as the story evolves their relationship undergoes a dramatic shift.

Where do I recognise him from?

He was Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory all those years ago – but now he’s best known for playing Norman Bates in Bates Motel.