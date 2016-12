When is EastEnders on?

9:30pm, BBC1

What's happening?

Time is running out for Phil, who fears that this is his last Christmas. Max returns - but does he have revenge on his mind? Lee is struggling with the burden of carrying so many secrets. And who is sending the residents of Albert Square suspicious gifts?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas on EastEnders below.

