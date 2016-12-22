After two years of December-released movies, it’s only a matter of time before the new Star Wars films become synonymous with Christmas – so it’s no wonder than one group of YouTubers called Corridor Digital have started creating yearly festive videos based around the antics of “Darth Santa” and his evil antics.

For reference, here’s the video they made last year, which shows the dark Lord of the Sith putting coal in stockings, attacking people with tinsel and generally being a right Grinch:

And now here’s this year’s offering, which sees Vader get his grandson Kylo Ren in on the act for some merry Yuletide terror – much to the chagrin of daughter Leia.

Here’s hoping these videos can become a Sithmas tradition all of their own.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is in cinemas now