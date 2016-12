When is Coronation Street on?

8:00pm, ITV

What's happening?

Toyah returns with news that her marriage is over. Nick and Peter end up brawling in the Street. Bethany collapses after taking a load of diet pills. Billy brings home a waif and stray. Plus Mary's son Jude arrives...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas on Coronation Street below.

