The Cook Who Changed Our Lives, 6.30pm, BBC2

Fronted by Nigella Lawson, this documentary is actually about a 91-year-old Italian called Anna Del Conte. Nigella is Anna’s number one fan and fervently believes anyone who claims to know their focaccia from their fusilli should be in possession of her cookery books. When Anna came to England as a young woman in 1949, olive oil was something Brits bought at the chemist’s if they had a dicky ear. By the 70s, she’d had enough of our macaroni cheese and spag bol (which aren’t Italian dishes at all) and started writing, inspiring a culinary revolution in her readers’ kitchens. As well as tributes from other TV acolytes and some lovely recipes, there’s a sprinkling of archive footage, revealing how far we’ve come since the days of limp tinned ravioli.

The Secret Life of the Zoo at Christmas, 8.00pm, C4

Eight-year-old Indah can’t wait to open her stocking, so rushes ahead, only to reveal in her excitement the gifts of her whole family. Whoops...It’s a classic Christmas scene, rendered slightly different by the fact that Indah and her family are orangutans. The keepers at Chester Zoo laid out the stockings for them in an attempt to be festive for this special edition of the animal ob-doc. Elsewhere there are relationship problems for sun bears Toni and Miller, a health scare for python Bali and — perhaps most seasonally of all — a Christmas miracle in the form of a new baby tapir.

Extraordinary Weddings, 9.00pm, ITV

The weddings in this moving series aren’t as extraordinary as the people having them. After 23 years and four children together, Ellen and Ian decide to tie the knot when Ellen is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Wonderfully good humoured and determined to enjoy the time she’s got left, Ellen jokes, “I don’t want to be a spinster when I die.” The second couple, David and Nicky, have more time to prepare for their wedding but, with David paralysed from the waist down, things are a little more complex. He needs a custom-made suit that won’t get tangled in his wheelchair and a venue where he can sit at the altar. The episode is full of pain — but even more strength and joy.

The World’s Most Expensive Toys, 9.00pm, C4

While some of us were lucky to get a broken pencil for Christmas when we were children, sprogs with billionaire parents seem to get a slightly better deal. This horrifying doc shows craftsmen and inventors creating toys so extravagant even Kim Kardashian might balk at the number of Swarovski crystals on that rocking horse. We also see a doll’s house worth £25,000 and a £30,000 electric toy car in which the little darlings can zoom around their palatial bedrooms. All the excess is enough to make you feel nauseous. Then again, that doll’s house is more spacious than most people’s actual homes. Yeah, thanks again for that pencil, Mum.

Who Do You Think You Are? 8.00pm, BBC1

“I’m a Scouser, you believe me!” says Ricky Tomlinson, proudly adamant he already knows about his roots. Before Tomlinson became an actor, he was a trade-union organiser for builders in Liverpool, so he’s delighted when he discovers that he comes from a long line of carters — the men who transported goods from the ships on the Liverpool docks on their horse-drawn vehicles. “We’re all grafters,” he concludes with satisfaction. He’s keen to learn more about the dreadful working and living conditions for his forebears and is angry to discover the fate of some of them. In fact, he spends most of his journey being furious about the injustices and miseries his family suffered. “Land of hope and glory? My arse!” he spits, sounding just like Jim Royle. An episode of The Royle Family follows (yes, really!).