There's always someone in the Christmas choir who doesn't know the words but mumbles along in style – and this year, that honour has to go to Star Wars legend Chewbacca.

The Wookie – who is anything BUT silent – has been learning his Christmas carols and put his very own spin on cherished classic Silent Night.

Chewie's Christmas offering is as melodious and soulful as you'd expect, and certainly merits a spot on your Christmas party playlist.

The festive Force is strong with this one. We can't wait until he releases his follow up single, A Woookieing Merry Christmas.