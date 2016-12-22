Netflix has FINALLY introduced its new downloads service, meaning users can now watch a chunk of the service's programmes offline. Hooray! But which of your favourite dramas, comedies and films are actually available to download?
Well, we thought we'd be helpful and list the most popular content now available to store on your device. Scroll through for a look at all the best stuff to watch on the train, the plane or by the pool in Spain...
FILMS
45 Years
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Chaos
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Royal Night Out
Absolutely Anything
An Education
Anger Management
Antz
Brooklyn
Cuban Fury
Chalet Girl
Chocolat
Django Unchained
Dirty Grandpa
Eat Pray Love
Ella Enchanted
Filth
Gnomeo & Juliet
Good Will Hunting
Hector
Hummingbird
Layer Cake
Limitless
Looper
Lucy
Mortdecai
Pineapple Express
Red
Remember Me
Serendipity
Sharknado
Sicario
Step Brothers
Testament of Youth
The Boxtrolls
The Decoy Bride
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1&2
The King’s Speech
The Krays
The Lobster
The Others
The Purge: Anarchy
The Riot Club
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spice Girls Movie
The Woman in Black
Total Recall
Twilight
Under the Skin
Van Helsing
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Welcome to the Punch
