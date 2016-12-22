37 socially awkward situations people find themselves in at Christmas From office parties to present-opening etiquette, Christmas can be a minefield. In fact, it would probably be better if we just forgot about it and fast-forwarded to New Year… By Ellie Walker-Arnott 1 When someone is wearing the same Christmas jumper as you 2 When someone discovers you ate all your advent calendar chocolates on December 1st 3 When you admit you actually don’t like mulled wine and are greeted with disgusted silence 4 When you get someone you don’t like in your office Secret Santa 5 When you get someone you don’t know in your office Secret Santa – everyone likes Chocolate Orange, right? 6 When you must sneakily rearrange baubles on the Christmas tree, because no one can do it properly apart from you 7 When you say yes to loads of parties in a flurry of festive spirit but don’t want to actually go to any of them when they come around 8 When you can’t afford to buy a round at the office Christmas party because you’ve already spent all your pennies on presents 9 When you drink far too much at your office Christmas party 10 When you kiss a colleague at your office Christmas party 11 When you hug your boss at your office Christmas party 12 When you cry/ask for a promotion/threaten to quit at your office Christmas party 13 When you retrospectively see photos of yourself dancing at your office Christmas party 14 When you have to go into work the morning after your office Christmas party 15 When you find yourself standing under the mistletoe near someone you fancy 16 When you find yourself standing under the mistletoe near someone awful 17 When you have to pretend you believe in Father Christmas around other people’s children 18 When you forget to pretend you believe in Father Christmas around other people’s children 19 When you open a Christmas present and can’t remember what you usually do with your face 20 When you open a present that contains something someone else has already given you earlier that day 21 When you open a present you hate 22 When you give someone a present that they clearly hate 23 When someone makes a joke about a gift they don’t want and it’s what you’ve got them, they just don’t know it yet. 24 When you give someone a present and they haven’t got you anything 25 When someone gives you a present and you haven’t got them anything 26 When you then give them something and it’s really obvious it was an afterthought 27 When you give someone a present and they give you the same thing and you both know how massively discounted it was in your local Boots (this has happened to me.) 28 When you think your boyfriend is going to propose but he actually gives you a keyring in a fancy box 29 When your granny says you’re looking healthy and everyone knows that means you’ve eaten too many mince pies 30 When you accidentally eat some food which was for Christmas Day before Christmas Day 31 When you get stuck sat next to the widely acknowledged 'worst family member' at Christmas Dinner 32 When you spend Christmas with another family and have to enthusiastically take part in their traditions 33 When relatives ask you whether your boyfriend is “The One”... in front of your boyfriend 34 When Christmas Day small talk turns to a discussion about you and your lack of career prospects 35 When no one offers to help your mum with the washing up for such a long time that it physically hurts 36 When you want your family to leave so you can watch the Doctor Who Christmas special 37 When they don’t so you silently sneak off so you can watch the Doctor Who Christmas special continue reading 37 socially awkward situations people find themselves in at Christmas Share on Facebook Share on Twitter