Filmmakers make mistakes – and film buffs like to point them out. It's a cardinal rule of the internet. Even when those films have been made by animators, the odd inconsistency still slips in. And no matter how many times you watch your favourite flick, you probably won't spot as many mistakes as the folks at ScreenRant.

Their latest analysis looks at Disney and all the wee errors that have slipped by unnoticed. Like Jasmine's misplaced bangle in Aladdin, Ariel's slobbery face in The Little Mermaid and a suspect sock in Monsters Inc.

Take a look below and see how many you've already spotted...