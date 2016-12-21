Remember that Emoji Movie that was announced a while back, aiming to do for those smiley faces on your phone what Inside Out did for emotions and The Lego Movie did for, well, Lego? Well, the first trailer is finally out, and it’s left us thoroughly unenthusiastic.

Still, that’s sort of the point – the film is introduced by TJ Miller’s “meh” emoji, a character so unexcitable he could make A Fast & Furious film seem slow, and barring a couple of other characters (including a poo emoji who may or may not be voiced by Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart, by the sounds of it), he’s the only one around to get us hyped. Or not, as the case may be.

Only time will tell if this film makes us or

The Emoji Movie will be released in August 2017