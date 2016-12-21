Cosy cosmic love story or sinister sci-fi? That's the question arising from this star-powered adventure in which the 120-year-old nap of two settlers on a spaceship bound for a new planet is rudely interrupted a few decades too early. Hollywood hotshots Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play the couple thrown together by fate but everything is not all that it seems.

In cinemas from 21st December

Will Smith is in a right funk (but not the musical kind) for this seasonal tale about a grieving father who requires extra special help to recover his mojo, namely the embodiment of Love, Time and Death. Fortunately for Mr Smith, he has some top-class talent in the shape of Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and Helen Mirren to help him.

In cinemas from 26th December

ALSO RELEASED ON 26th DECEMBER

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





