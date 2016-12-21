Cain will come to ex-wife Moira's rescue on Emmerdale this week when he takes the rap for a car crash that she is actually responsible for.

Moira has been in self-destruct mode for a while now as she struggles to cope with her grief following daughter Holly's death. But upcoming episodes will see Moira endanger others when she gets behind the wheel while drunk and injures both Pete and Jacob.

"Moira's losing the plot and doesn't know what she's doing. But she does feel guilty because she's now put people's lives in danger," says actress Natalie J Robb.

Viewers will young Jacob walk into the path of Moira's van, only for Pete to push him out of the way at the last second. But when both end up in hospital as a result of Moira's actions, it's left to Cain to step in and shoulder the blame.

"Moira's shocked that he wants to help her and she does appreciate it. But she’s still upset and tells him she doesn’t want his help. She’s pushing people away when she needs them the most," adds Robb.

In the aftermath of the collision, Moira will be seen despairing and trashing the farm, only for Cain to once again swoop in to offer support. So does this emotional moment mark serve as the catalyst for a reconciliation for Cain and Moira?

Adds the actress: "She does really love Cain, but she’s confused and lost and doesn’t know what she wants. She doesn’t feel like she can trust him again after Charity and she does hold him a little bit responsible for not supporting Holly."

So will #Coira fans be left heartened or saddened by how events pan out? Find out when Emmerdale airs these scenes later this week.

Watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas on Emmerdale below.

