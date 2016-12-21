Soap stars and viewers were moved to tears as ITV paid tribute to legendary Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander.
Hilda Ogden’s Last Ta-ra – A Tribute to Jean Alexander featured former co-stars including William Roache, Michael Le Vell and Sally Dynevor speaking fondly about the actress, who passed away in October at the age of 90.
Hilda Ogden’s living room was recreated for the special, which saw the soap actors sitting around the table sharing their memories of the Corrie matriarch and actress Alexander.
Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the ITV soap, spoke fondly about Alexander on Twitter.
Meanwhile, fans of the much-loved soap also remembered the "wonderful" actress: