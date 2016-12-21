Soap stars and viewers were moved to tears as ITV paid tribute to legendary Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander.

Hilda Ogden’s Last Ta-ra – A Tribute to Jean Alexander featured former co-stars including William Roache, Michael Le Vell and Sally Dynevor speaking fondly about the actress, who passed away in October at the age of 90.

Hilda Ogden’s living room was recreated for the special, which saw the soap actors sitting around the table sharing their memories of the Corrie matriarch and actress Alexander.

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the ITV soap, spoke fondly about Alexander on Twitter.

Brilliant tribute to #HildaOgden on @ITV now. I was lucky enough to work with Jean Alexander when I was 14 on a kids show. Wonderful lady ❤️ — Samia Longchambon (@realsamia) December 20, 2016

To have been in a scene with her....❤️️#HildaOgden — Jennie McAlpine (@jenniemcalpine) December 20, 2016

Meanwhile, fans of the much-loved soap also remembered the "wonderful" actress:

What a fantastic tribute to @itvcorrie's Jean Alexander. Not a dry eye in our house. God bless you wonderful lady xx #HildaOgden pic.twitter.com/JBRhEHS79K — Andrew Dowbiggin (@AndrewDowbiggin) December 20, 2016

Bravo @itvcorrie for a superb tribute to the sublime Jean Alexander #HildaOgden — Fat Boyd Slim (@FatBoydSlim) December 20, 2016

That scene when #HildaOgden cries over Stan's glasses has got to me again, hadn't seen it for years yet still makes me look for the tissues. — John James Duffy (@johnjamesduffy) December 20, 2016

A dream to share the screen with you last night @Schofe and lovely words about my auntie Jean. Always welcome here for a cuppa ♡ #HildaOgden — Holly - The Vermonts (@TheVermonts) December 21, 2016

So unlike her real self. That was acting! #HildaOgden — Ruth Owen (@ruth1722) December 20, 2016