James May: the Christmas Reassembler, 9.00pm, BBC4

This is the series — the lovely, funny, philosophical series — where James May simply puts things together. The kind of preoccupations he gets mocked for by Jeremy Clarkson elsewhere, he gets to indulge to the max here. His project this time is to rebuild the electric train he was given as a Christmas present in 1972: a Triang Hornby Flying Scotsman. Once toy train sets made a million children happy, but now they are the preserve of “nostalgic, sad and disappointed old men”, he points out, before adding, “I’ve got hundreds.” May riffs on the 1970s, toys, kids today and the joys of a realistic chuffing sound, all while assembling tiny bits an pieces in his tumbledown workshop. There’s real feeling under it all: he sheds a tear. Read our interview here.

Jonathan Creek, 9.00pm. BBC1 (10.50pm in Northern Ireland)

You’ll need to be as shrewd as Jonathan Creek himself to unravel this one-off mystery. There’s a magic dungeon, a comedy vicar (a perfectly cast Warwick Davis), myths about a demented satanic figure, an ex-con on the loose, a creepy country mansion and a whole lot of other 50s horror film hokum. To confuse things further, there are flashbacks to a previous case, that of the Striped Unicorn. As entertaining and unsophisticated escapism it’s great fun, although when the credits rolled I still wasn’t sure what on earth had been going on. But then I’m not Jonathan Creek.

Ethel & Ernest, 7.30pm, BBC1

By far the most personal story by Raymond Briggs, 1998’s Ethel & Ernest is beautifully, quietly and faithfully brought to the screen by director Roger Mainwood (who worked as an animator on The Snowman, Father Christmas and other Briggs classics). The story follows Briggs’s parents, a lady’s maid and a milkman in south-west London (voiced by Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent), from courtship to death, via marriage, family and key political flashpoints. Briggs, now 82, admitted to “blubbing” through a BFI screening, which is a more compelling recommendation than any review of mine.

Disappeared: the Search for Cody Dial, 9.00pm, 10.00pm Nat Geographic

We’ve seen a lot of twisting true-crime documentaries in the past couple of years; this one stands out because the parents of the possible victim are also the investigators. Cody Dial, son of the explorer Roman Dial, vanished during a solo expedition in a Costa Rican national park. With local authorities uninterested, Roman and his wife, Peggy, have arrived with a camera crew and some tough hired help: a former special ops soldier and an ex-drugs enforcement agent. This unlikely team spend most of episode one trekking through the rainforest, retracing Cody’s last steps, but we see flashes of their quest becoming much, much riskier later on.

Robot Wars: Battle of the Stars, 8.00pm, BBC2

If you’re already a fan of this show, you need no encouragement to revisit the bulletproof Robot Wars arena. But if you didn’t catch it earlier this year, put that right now because it’s terrific TV, a Gladiators for go-karts — armoured, remote-control go-karts with angle grinders on and pale men with glasses twiddling the controls. (It is generally men, I’m afraid.) The machines are manic, but the rivalry between teams is meek and mild. Hopefully, the celebrity teams involved tonight and tomorrow will keep to the spirit. The Brownlee brothers, Suzi Perry and DJ Scott Mills are among the hopefuls. Altogether: “3... 2... 1... activate!”

Dragons’ Den Christmas, 9.00pm, BBC2

As he’s about to enter the Den, one entrepreneur murmurs, “This could be very positive for the whole of the UK — and the world!” What can their product be? (It’s a dance mat with numbers on.) And if they’ve valued it at £1.5 million, it must be making megabucks, right? Wrong. It’s one of those pitches where wide-eyed optimism hits a wall of nous — and tells the wall it’s wrong. More promising ideas include foldaway dog beds and socks for finance types who want to rebel... quietly.