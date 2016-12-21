Six Wives with Lucy Worsley, 9.00pm, BBC1 (Wales, 10.40pm, Scotland, 11.40pm)

Poor Anne of Cleves, she’s little more than an unfortunate footnote in Henry VIII’s hideous marital odyssey. In the final episode of Lucy Worsley’s jaunt through the wildly diverse experiences of the six wives, using dramatic reconstructions, we learn that Henry, two weeks after his marriage to Anne of Cleves is annulled, marries the very young Catherine Howard. Aged 49, he’s an old goat, while she’s just a teenager, so by current sexual mores it’s a grotesquely unsuitable union. In her role as mute maid, Worsley observes as Catherine confesses to adultery, is convicted of treason and beheaded. The entire sorry saga ends with Katherine Parr, a clever woman who avoids death by sheer intelligence. And she outlives the monster.

Quarry, 9.00pm, Sky Atlantic

Well this is, er, Christmassy. A hard-boiled story of a Vietnam vet returning to life in steamy 1970s Memphis seems an odd thing for Sky Atlantic to launch at this point. But don’t pass Quarry by, because it looks very good indeed, in a grungy, indie-movie sort of way. Logan Marshall-Green plays Mac, a disillusioned serviceman whose homecoming is knocked off course by anti-war protesters and the fact that he can’t get a job. Or can he? A shady underworld type called the Broker offers him work as a hit man — which he refuses, of course. But then a beautifully realised and very ugly plot unfolds that sucks Mac into a deeper personal hell, peopled with horribly vivid baddies and, playing the Broker, our very own lump of Scots granite, Peter Mullan. Mac learns what we knew already: any character played by Mullan is not to be messed with.

The Big Life Fix with Simon Reeve, 9.00pm, BBC2

The solutions to these problems may seem simple, but the practicality of applying them to real situations is undeniably complicated. Persuading two young brothers with cystic fibrosis to turn their daily physiotherapy sessions into a video game, for instance, involves incredible technological difficulties. As does the unique app that warns of obstacles ahead, designed for a partially sighted mother whose disability makes her very vulnerable. It’s perhaps a little easier to design protective headgear for seven–year- old Rosie. She’s a delightful child who just wants to be able to style her hair like her friends.

In Plain Sight, 9.00pm, ITV

Peter Manuel is a monster, a cocky creep who breaks into homes and murders families as they sleep in their beds. So it’s a far from celebratory 1958 Hogmanay for dogged detective George Muncie (Douglas Henshall) when there’s yet another call to an unspeakable crime scene. Muncie knows Manuel (Martin Compston) is responsible, and that an appalling lapse of police attention has allowed it to happen, so he redoubles his efforts to snare the killer. As the Lanarkshire community lives in fear of a murderer in their midst, Muncie combs the evidence. If only Manuel would make one mistake, then he would be theirs... It’s a true story, and a chilling one.

The Trafford Centre: Countdown to Christmas, 9.00pm, Channel 5

If, by some miracle of efficiency, forward planning, and probably an Amazon Prime free trial, you have been organised enough to avoid the frenetic hysteria of Christmas down the precinct — that tinny cover of Slade rattling in your ears, eyes dry from the fug of other shoppers, desperately aching for a tiny fragment of natural light — this series can re-create that uniquely festive sensation for you in your own living room. It’s a race against time to get the tinsel up, Santa Claus ditches his sleigh, gives the reindeer a night off, and rocks up to the switching-on of the lights in a water taxi.