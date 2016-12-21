Walliams & Friend, 9.30pm, BBC1

Comedy fans will be salivating at tonight’s pairing of David W with Miranda Richardson, acting (and Blackadder II) queen. And while they won’t be disappointed by her verve and undiminished comic timing, she’s a strangely underused friend. Walliams has attracted some big-name friends for the series, but the strongest moments often come when they aren’t around (and when you can’t see the punchline coming from a thousand miles away). Perhaps the best skit comes in the Richardson-free moment when Walliams plays a man appalled at the 5p charge for a supermarket plastic bag who decides to wear his shopping instead. I’d have liked to see more of this physical comedy — as well as more Miranda.

The Windsors, 10pm, C4

Joining the Royals at Sandringham for “Chrustmas” (as they pronounce it) is Vicki Pepperdine’s fabulously creepy Princess Anne, a Mrs Danvers-style monster keen to spread as much festive misery as she can (especially where Louise Ford’s Kate is concerned).



A rich array of stories follows the familiar faces from this year’s brilliant first series, including Beatrice and Eugenie launching a seasonal single called Daddy Come Home for Christmas and the gloriously thick Harry (Richard Goulding) weighing up the delights of a simperingly pious Ellie Goulding and Morgana Robinson’s scheming “Puppa”.



Once again, the Spitting Image-style satire can feel cruel at times, but even ardent royalists will be forced to admire its brazen exuberance and razor-sharp attention to detail.

Strictly Len Goodman, 7.00pm, BBC1

Where were you on 15 May 2004? On that fateful Saturday night Len Goodman joined Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips and Bruno Tonioli to judge a handful of celebrities who thought they’d give ballroom dancing a whirl. After 12 years, head judge Len is now hanging up his golden paddle and looking back at the thrills and spills he’s witnessed during his tenure. Expect glitz, glamour and more than a spritz of spray tan as the cast, both past and present, join him in a celebration of Britain’s most beloved TV ballroom.

Father Brown, 1.45pm, BBC1

A Christmas web of religious significance has been woven throughout this episode, as the popular daytime series returns, with more episodes in the new year. There’s a whiff of the Good Samaritan when a filthy — and flatulent — tramp (Dean Andrews) is found sleeping in the confessional, and a nod to Moses over the mystery of a kidnapped baby. The underlying theme is that miracles happen at Christmas. It’s all festively jolly (nobody dies, either); Mark Williams is delightful as ever as the canny Father Brown; and it even snows on cue.

Stella, 9pm, Sky1

The little town of Pontyberry has seen many comings and goings since 2012 – and this cockle-warming catch-up is no exception. While the council plans a welcome for delegates from their twin town in Lapland, and target a celeb for the lights switch-on (“I’ve got Sting on a heavy pencil”), Stella (Ruth Jones) tries to act as if she’s not very pregnant. Opt cut: So partner Michael secretly invites his sister Val to stay (enter comedy trouper Josie Lawrence).



Uncynical and heartwarming, Stella is like a reviving blether with old mates. There are huge laughs, the odd choker, Adrian Scarborough as a Lappish fisherman, and a smattering of great cameos. And fans have another early Christmas present. Ruth Jones tells RT: “I'm currently at my laptop writing series six! We film in February!” Nadolig Llawen indeed.

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

The cast of Collateral Beauty is an ensemble that could almost have been assembled with one eye on giving Graham a sparky, diverse sofa full of guests. Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris are all in to talk about their upcoming movie drama, and there’s room on the end for Martin Freeman to chat about the return of Sherlock in the New Year. Music comes from Katie Melua, who has something seasonal and a bit special lined up.

Wild Tales from the Village, 7.30pm, BBC2

Best known to British audiences as The Missing’s lugubrious detective, Julien Baptiste, actor Tchéky Karyo narrates this curious but gorgeous documentary, where the latest camera technology is adopted for a Tales from the Riverbank-like story. In a picturesque French village there’s a battle going on between the human and animal inhabitants. Red squirrels and stone martens (particularly partial to chewing rubber) are just some of the opportunistic critters snaffling the village’s goodies from under its residents’ noses.