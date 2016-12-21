The BBC has been given the go-ahead to begin making programmes for other channels.

From April 2017, BBC Studios – the Corporation's TV production arm – will become a commercial subsidiary in a landmark move approved by governing body the BBC Trust. The government and Ofcom also support the decision, says the BBC.

Currently, the BBC produce many of their hit shows in house, including Strictly Come Dancing, Planet Earth II and Doctor Who, but have not previously been able to make shows for other channels. All profits from the programmes will go back into funding the BBC.

BBC Director General Tony Hall said in a statement: “We are renowned and celebrated around the world for the quality of our programmes.

“I am delighted that our plans have been approved. BBC Studios will soon be able to produce bold, British, creative content for other broadcasters and services, as well as the BBC. BBC Studios is vital to the BBC’s future success – I want to ensure we remain the best programme makers in the world through the coming decades.”

BBC Director General Tony Hall

In a statement, the BBC said: “In an increasingly competitive market, it is important that the BBC sustains a strong production arm, as well as supporting a vibrant indie sector to ensure a secure supply of quality content for its audiences and best value for licence fee payers.

“Enabling BBC Studios to compete in the market and make content for new channels and audiences, outside of Licence Fee funding, will help the production teams to attract and retain the best creative talent and ensure that the BBC continues to be the world’s greatest programme maker.”