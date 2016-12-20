Emotional scenes just broadcast on tonight's Emmerdale have seen dementia-suffering Ashley fail to recognise his wife Laurel.

An episode shot entirely from the point of view of Ashley saw the ailing ex-vicar wandering the streets of Hotton and confusing events from his past with what was happening in the present day.

Thanks to a tour-de-force performance from John Middleton and a poignant script from Maxine Alderton, Emmerdale fans got fresh insights into Ashley's condition as he confused people he knew (such as Aaron, Doug and Chas) with total strangers.

But the most tragic moment came in the episode's closing minutes when Ashley - who appeared to have momentarily recognised Laurel - completely forgot who she was.

As for what happens next - well, tomorrow's Emmerdale will see Doug suggesting that Laurel should be reconsidering the idea of full-time care for Ashley, but she's determined not to do that.

But will a conversation with Aaron help Laurel reach a decision? Find out when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7pm.

