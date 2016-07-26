Accessibility Links

Would Joss Whedon write for Doctor Who? “Check back with me when the Doctor is a she”

The Buffy creator has a few concerns about heading off on an adventure in space and time

He’s probably best known for bringing us ass-kicking female hero Buffy the Vampire Slayer and followed it up with Dollhouse, in which the central character is a subjugated woman striving for freedom (in a sci-fi setting, of course). So perhaps Joss Whedon’s answer to the question “Would you ever write an episode of Doctor Who?” shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise…

“Check back with me when The Doctor is a she.”

Actually, his response during this Nerd Machine Q&A was a little more complicated than that…

“I’m not sure, and here’s why”, began Whedon. “I’d have to do a lot of research. Like watch 40 years of television. I’ve seen some of it…”

“It would be very daunting to follow in the footsteps of Moffat and the guys”, he continued, before wrapping up his answer up with that one exciting little statement – plus an important follow up.

“Check back with me when The Doctor is a she”, he teased. “Or Idris Elba.”

Why do we have a feeling he may one day be reminded of those words?

