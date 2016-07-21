Narcos returns and it’s bloodier than ever

The trailer for Narcos series two has been released and it looks like there’ll be more guns, drugs, and money than in the first… if that’s possible.

The spectacularly popular Netflix series, often considered as a successor to Breaking Bad but based on true events, will continue to follow the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escabar, the Columbian authorities and the DEA.

Wagner Moura will reprise his role of Escobar while Boyd Holbrook (Gone Girl) and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) will both return as DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Peña.

Against the soundtrack of Renegade by Styx, the trailer promised “pay back” and teasers like “Pablo was never more dangerous than when you almost had him.”

I mean, really? He was pretty badly behaved in series one. You know, ordering hundreds of murders, cheating on his wife, that sort of thing.

Series one is on Netflix now, and all 10 episodes of Narcos series two will launch on Friday 2 September