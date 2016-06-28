Love Island fans really want Cara and Nathan to stop arguing

That's a step too far

Love Island couple Cara and Nathan have been together since day one, warming many a heart with their goofy goings on. Heck, when they were given a private room and chocolate body paint they drew moustaches on each other. And now they’re rowing.

Jeez. As if Tom and Sophie bickering away wasn’t enough. The row was sparked last night after Cara hadn’t noticed Nathan was trying to comfort an upset Tina, who thinks she’s going home because her couple ‘friend’ Terry has now smooched new gal Emma, who is actually Tom’s ex-girlfriend. I know. Serious stuff over in the Love Island world.

But while we’re used to seeing some of the other islanders moan at each other (ahem, Kady and Scott) the Cara/Nathan spat has really not gone down very well with fans…

We just don’t want to see it, OK?

It’s too painful

Cara & Nathan pls stop arguing. It's like watching your mum and dad argue, it hurts😭 #loveisland — Olivia (@livvmiles_) June 27, 2016

OK, some might have taken it a little too far

if Nathan n Cara dont make it #LoveIsland it will be the end of the UK !!! They say bad things happen in 3s — AndoSuperPantalones (@AndoSuperPants) June 28, 2016

But the message is clear: people don’t want to see it

I hate watching Nathan and Cara fight omds #LoveIsland — J (@revivalmaliks) June 27, 2016

Even if it can be a little bit amusing sometimes

Loooooooooool Nathan and Cara are sooo funny when arguing #Loveisland — ~ (@Letiziamonteiro) June 27, 2016

Nathan and Cara are cracking me up 😂 #LoveIsland — Matthew Kneeshaw (@MatthewKneeshaw) June 27, 2016

The general feeling is just, no

No! Don't ever show me Nathan & Cara arguing again, I can't handle it 😭 #loveisland — Daisy Wilson (@Daisy21W) June 27, 2016

Nathan n Cara r proper upsetting me 😔 #loveisland — Stevie (@___zoestevie) June 27, 2016

Cara and Nathan literally break my heart💔 #loveisland — emily (@emily_jaaynee) June 27, 2016

After all, they’re plenty of people’s favourites

Hate seeing cracks in my fave couple cara and Nathan 💔 #LoveIsland — Shai McGhee (@shaimcghee_) June 27, 2016

I can take England losing against Iceland, but I can't take it if Nathan and Cara split up #LoveIsland — Jess (@jesspowar) June 27, 2016

And favourites should be happy and on track to win

When I see Cara and Nathan fighting #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9RV9R0AUb8 — Nandi Zulu (@nandz7x) June 27, 2016

I so want the day to come where Nathan and Cara win #loveisland — Emi Taylor (@emitaylorr) June 27, 2016

Don’t they know they’re giving us relationship goals?

nathan and cara's 3 week relationship is stronger than any relationship ive had my whole life 😩🤔😂 #LoveIsland — Charlotte Summer (@charsummer) June 27, 2016

Guys look, even pooches are mad. Give it a rest.

I am not impressed with Nathan and Cara fighting on Love Island pic.twitter.com/VbS9iUah0J — Maverick (@thelabmaverick) June 27, 2016

