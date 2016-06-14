Outlander boss says the TV series will “inevitably veer from the books and certain plot lines”

Ronald D Moore hints that series three and four may have to deviate from Diana Gabaldon's original tale

Literature and television are two different forms of storytelling – but when fans are utterly devoted to written tales they often hate seeing them altered or changed in any way when it comes to adapting them for TV.

Outlander fans, for the most part, have been rather happy with how Diana Gabaldon’s books have been translated for the small screen, but how will they feel if future series of the show don’t stay faithful to the original tomes?

“Our goal is still to try and be as faithful as we can to the books. [That’s] the way we started the project,” the show’s creator, Ronald D. Moore, told Bustle.

“I think the longer that you go, the more the TV series inevitably veers from the book and certain plot lines then take on a life of their own. Certain characters change and you have to follow the way they change,” Moore says.

“Rupert and Angus weren’t even really in the book as a duo, that’s part of our storyline. That’s always gonna be different than it was in the book. Our version of Frank is different than he was in the book. Those changes add up and the further in you go, the bigger those separations become.”

Moore, who was still reeling from the exciting news that the show had been renewed for not one but TWO further series, also revealed that there’s a big deviation from Gabaldon’s tale coming at the end of series two.

“Definitely in the finale, there’s a storyline that was not in the book, but it’s around one of the characters that’s in the book,” he said. “We expanded on that and broidered on that because it just seemed like it was a great opportunity, it was a lot of fun.”

Outlander continues on Amazon Prime Video on Sundays