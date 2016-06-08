Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Zootropolis seems a lot creepier after watching this “honest” trailer

Zootropolis seems a lot creepier after watching this “honest” trailer

We need to question our feelings for this fox and rabbit

110076

Zootropolis (know as Zootopia in America) was a massive hit earlier this year, with its animated tale of a fox and a bunny learning to work together to save their animal-themed city from evil forces and teaching a lesson of cooperation that could be enjoyed by the whole family.

Advertisement

Well, that’s what we thought until watching this “honest” trailer from Screenjunkies, which made us realise that a semi-romantic fox/rabbit relationship is almost as disturbing as the terrible puns used for every character’s name.

Advertisement

Still, we can all agree on one thing – Zootropolis did at least make us all stop talking about Frozen for a while. Well, until that sentence.

Tags

All about Zootropolis

130744.b76ab999-6bb6-4ec6-abdc-9144a04f7fa6
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Frozen’s Elsa will star in ABC drama Once Upon A Time

100902

Can you spot the Frozen Easter egg in this new pic from Zootropolis?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more