Zootropolis seems a lot creepier after watching this “honest” trailer

We need to question our feelings for this fox and rabbit

Zootropolis (know as Zootopia in America) was a massive hit earlier this year, with its animated tale of a fox and a bunny learning to work together to save their animal-themed city from evil forces and teaching a lesson of cooperation that could be enjoyed by the whole family.

Well, that’s what we thought until watching this “honest” trailer from Screenjunkies, which made us realise that a semi-romantic fox/rabbit relationship is almost as disturbing as the terrible puns used for every character’s name.

Still, we can all agree on one thing – Zootropolis did at least make us all stop talking about Frozen for a while. Well, until that sentence.