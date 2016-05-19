Captain America: Civil War has a brilliant Arrested Development Easter egg

It’s always fun when a director references their previous work in a new movie. But it’s also very surreal when cult sitcom Arrested Development makes a cameo in blockbuster movie Captain America: Civil War…

If you watch closely, you can see the Bluth family’s stair car in an airport scene in the new superhero film. Captain America’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo were at the helm of several Arrested Development episodes, which explains this rather unexpected Easter egg.

The Russo brothers, who directed Civil War, also directed a few eps of Arrested Development so pic.twitter.com/lj0EYCfenG — Janel Drewis (@the_jan_man) May 17, 2016

Needless to say, Twitter got very excited…

Am I crazy or did I see the Bluth stair car from Arrested Development in the background of a scene in Captain America: Civil War — Eric Abrams (@Eric_Abrams) May 6, 2016